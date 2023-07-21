China's Gansu reports foreign trade growth with BRI countries in H1

Xinhua) 10:25, July 21, 2023

LANZHOU, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Gansu Province saw its trade with countries along the Belt and Road grow 10.7 percent year on year to 16.02 billion yuan (about 2.24 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2023, according to local customs.

From January to June, Gansu's foreign trade reached 27.48 billion yuan. The province's exports rose 18.6 percent year on year to 6.85 billion yuan, while imports hit 20.63 billion yuan, said Lanzhou Customs.

Gansu's trade with countries along the Belt and Road accounted for 58.3 percent of the total trade volume, 11.7 percentage points higher than a year ago.

Meanwhile, its trade with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries hit 7.74 billion yuan, registering a year-on-year growth of 26.5 percent.

During the same period, exports of mechanical and electrical products in Gansu grew 17.5 percent year on year and agricultural exports increased 18.8 percent.

