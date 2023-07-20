Tourism booms in Dunhuang, N China's Gansu during summer vacation

People's Daily Online) 14:07, July 20, 2023

Tourists ride camels at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang city, northwest China's Gansu Province, during the summer vacation. (Photo/Zhang Xiaoliang)

Dunhuang city in northwest China's Gansu Province is seeing an increasing number of tourists during the ongoing summer vacation.

According to official data, six major scenic spots in Dunhuang, including the Mogao Grottoes and the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot, had recorded 2.75 million tourist visits this year as of July 14.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)