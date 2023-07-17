Home>>
Gansu's installed new energy capacity exceeds 40 mln kilowatts
(Xinhua) 16:42, July 17, 2023
LANZHOU, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The total installed capacity of new energy in northwest China's Gansu Province has reached a record high of over 40 million kilowatts, according to the State Grid Gansu Electric Power Co., Ltd.
Rich in wind and solar energy resources, Gansu has stepped up new energy development in recent years.
The province's installed capacity of new energy accounts for 55.02 percent of its total installed capacity, the company said.
In the first half of this year, Gansu's new energy power generation reached over 32.6 billion kWh, a year-on-year increase of 25.37 percent, accounting for 33.21 percent of the province's power generation, according to the company.
