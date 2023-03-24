Edible lilies enjoy bumper harvest in NW China’s Gansu

People's Daily Online) 15:37, March 24, 2023

Photo shows edible lilies harvested in Yuzhong county, Lanzhou, northwest China’s Gansu Province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

As temperatures rise, 10,000 mu (666.67 hectares) of edible lilies embraced a bumper harvest in Yuzhong county, Lanzhou, northwest China’s Gansu Province.

The villagers were busy picking, sifting, packing and transporting lilies, filled with the joy of a good yield.

In recent years, the county has been committed to upgrading agriculture unique to local conditions, and launched technology research and pilot projects with universities and research institutions to develop the entire industrial chain of edible lilies and enhance clean production.

This way, its agriculture has made sound progress, generating a higher output and higher income.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)