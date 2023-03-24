Modern agriculture thrives in Xiangtan, C China
A farmer makes seedling trays at a multi-functional greenhouse in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A seedling breeding machine works at a multi-functional greenhouse in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A farmer prepares seedling trays in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A farmer checks the operation of seedling breeding machines at a multi-functional greenhouse in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A farmer introduces 5G intelligent agricultural system in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A farmer operates a smart water-fertilizer integration system on his mobile phone at a multi-functional greenhouse in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
This aerial photo taken on March 23, 2023 shows a multi-functional greenhouse in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A seedling breeding machine sprays water on seedlings at a multi-functional greenhouse in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
