Modern agriculture thrives in Xiangtan, C China

Xinhua) 10:13, March 24, 2023

A farmer makes seedling trays at a multi-functional greenhouse in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A seedling breeding machine works at a multi-functional greenhouse in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A farmer prepares seedling trays in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A farmer checks the operation of seedling breeding machines at a multi-functional greenhouse in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A farmer introduces 5G intelligent agricultural system in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A farmer operates a smart water-fertilizer integration system on his mobile phone at a multi-functional greenhouse in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

This aerial photo taken on March 23, 2023 shows a multi-functional greenhouse in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A seedling breeding machine sprays water on seedlings at a multi-functional greenhouse in Yuhu District of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

