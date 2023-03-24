SW China’s Luzhou turns agricultural bases to tourist sites

People's Daily Online) 10:07, March 24, 2023

Photo shows flourishing vegetables at the Dongyunba modern agricultural park in Jiangyang district, Luzhou, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo/Liu Xueyi)

The Dongyunba modern agricultural park in Jiangyang district, Luzhou, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, ushered in a bright spring in March, brimming with vigor and vitality. Inside the agricultural park, rapeseed flowers blossomed and cabbages flourished, revealing an appealing countryside scenery.

In recent years, Jiangyang district has integrated agricultural and tourism sectors, and developed specialty industries and ecological tourism at the same pace, turning agricultural production areas into scenic spots, which serve as a driving force for rural vitalization.

