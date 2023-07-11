Energy conservation, carbon reduction, low-carbon development integrated in coal industry in Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 09:52, July 11, 2023

Energy conservation, carbon reduction, and low-carbon development have been integrated throughout various stages of coal mining, transportation, and utilization in Jungar Banner, Inner Mongolia.

The smart mine at Longwanggou Coal Mine of China Datang Corporation Ltd. in Jungar Banner has successfully achieved unmanned operations in 18 fixed underground locations. Intelligent frequency modulation is utilized to optimize coal mining operations, effectively reducing energy consumption by 30 percent. By the end of December 2022, a total of 126 intelligent coal mines, similar to this one, have been established in Inner Mongolia.

In early 2023, the inauguration of the railway transportation system at Datang Longwanggou Coal Mine marked the debut of the first electrified underground loading railway in China.

A new type of coal-based hydrocarbon fuel developed by local coal industry enterprise is used in thermal power generation, saving 50 grams of coal for every 1 kWh of electricity produced.

As a crucial energy and strategic resource hub in China, Inner Mongolia is actively pursuing a green and low-carbon transformation of its coal industry. This endeavor holds immense significance in safeguarding national energy security and contributing to the achievement of China's dual carbon goals.

