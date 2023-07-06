Scenery of grassland in Holin Gol, N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 16:59, July 06, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows horses running on the grassland in Holin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The picturesque grassland in Holin Gol, located at the intersection of Horqin Grassland, Xilin Gol Grassland and Hulunbuir Grassland, is one of the primitive grasslands in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows horses running on the grassland in Holin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The picturesque grassland in Holin Gol, located at the intersection of Horqin Grassland, Xilin Gol Grassland and Hulunbuir Grassland, is one of the primitive grasslands in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows the scenery of the grassland in Holin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The picturesque grassland in Holin Gol, located at the intersection of Horqin Grassland, Xilin Gol Grassland and Hulunbuir Grassland, is one of the primitive grasslands in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows a herdsman herding horses on the grassland in Holin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The picturesque grassland in Holin Gol, located at the intersection of Horqin Grassland, Xilin Gol Grassland and Hulunbuir Grassland, is one of the primitive grasslands in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows the scenery of the grassland in Holin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The picturesque grassland in Holin Gol, located at the intersection of Horqin Grassland, Xilin Gol Grassland and Hulunbuir Grassland, is one of the primitive grasslands in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows horses running on the grassland in Holin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The picturesque grassland in Holin Gol, located at the intersection of Horqin Grassland, Xilin Gol Grassland and Hulunbuir Grassland, is one of the primitive grasslands in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows horses on the grassland in Holin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The picturesque grassland in Holin Gol, located at the intersection of Horqin Grassland, Xilin Gol Grassland and Hulunbuir Grassland, is one of the primitive grasslands in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows the scenery of the grassland in Holin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The picturesque grassland in Holin Gol, located at the intersection of Horqin Grassland, Xilin Gol Grassland and Hulunbuir Grassland, is one of the primitive grasslands in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows the scenery of the grassland after rain in Holin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The picturesque grassland in Holin Gol, located at the intersection of Horqin Grassland, Xilin Gol Grassland and Hulunbuir Grassland, is one of the primitive grasslands in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows horses running on the grassland in Holin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The picturesque grassland in Holin Gol, located at the intersection of Horqin Grassland, Xilin Gol Grassland and Hulunbuir Grassland, is one of the primitive grasslands in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)