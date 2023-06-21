Scenery of Hetao Irrigation Area in north China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 09:18, June 21, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 18, 2023 shows straw checkerboards, a local method to prevent the sand from moving, in the Ulan Buh Desert in Dengkou County in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Situated in the central and western part of Inner Mongolia, the city of Bayannur has rich agricultural resources as the Yellow River flows through the city.

The Hetao Irrigation Area, located in the city of Bayannur, has been diverting water from the Yellow River.

This aerial photo taken on June 18, 2023 shows the Sanshenggong Water Control Project in Dengkou County in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This aerial photo taken on June 18, 2023 shows the Hetao irrigation area in Dengkou County in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This aerial photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows the Wuliangsu Lake in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This aerial photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows the Wuliangsu Lake in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 18, 2023 shows the Hetao irrigation area in Dengkou County in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows the city view of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This aerial photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows fields in Xinhua Town in Linhe District of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This aerial photo taken on June 18, 2023 shows the Sanshenggong Water Control Project in Dengkou County in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows a state forestry area in Linhe District of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows the Wuliangsu Lake in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This aerial photo taken on June 18, 2023 shows the city view of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)