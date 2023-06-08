In pics: Sanshenggong Water Control Project in N China

Xinhua) 09:33, June 08, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 6, 2023 shows the Sanshenggong Water Control Project, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Sanshenggong Water Control Project in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is a large scale dam project mainly designed for irrigation purposes, with functions including flood control, power generation, water supply and transportation. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on June 6, 2023 shows a channel of Yellow River near the Sanshenggong Water Control Project, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Sanshenggong Water Control Project in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is a large scale dam project mainly designed for irrigation purposes, with functions including flood control, power generation, water supply and transportation. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

