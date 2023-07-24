We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 14:02, July 24, 2023

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced on Sunday the appointment and removal of officials.

Yu Yanhong was appointed head of the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, replacing Yu Wenming.

Liu Guangyuan was named deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Xia Xiande was removed from his post as vice minister of finance.

Qin Yizhi was removed from his post as deputy head of the State Market Regulatory Administration.

Chen Dong will no longer serve as deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR.

