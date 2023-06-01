Tearful villagers bid farewell to a local official

(People's Daily App) 15:25, June 01, 2023

After five years in office, Mo Guangsheng, the first secretary of Youzhi village, Qiannan Buyi and Miao autonomous prefecture in Southwest China's Guizhou Province, was about to leave.

Amid light rain, villagers carried a pennant and necessities including rice, eggs, chili peppers, and handmade insoles to bid farewell to him. "What I have done is to fulfill my duties as a village official. I don't need these gifts. I will miss you," Mo said with tears in his eyes.

Mo, a former civilian police officer in Qiannan, volunteered to engage in the work of poverty alleviation in Youzhi village in 2018. During his tenure, he established a deep affection for the villagers.

(Video produced by Li Siyao, Di Jingyuan and Zhang Xinyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)