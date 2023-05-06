Feature: South China fishing village thrives through surfing

Xinhua) 11:10, May 06, 2023

HAIKOU, China, May 5 (Xinhua) -- When Li Jing first arrived in Tianxin a decade ago, she never imagined the small fishing village would transform itself into a bustling surfing resort.

Located just a few hundred meters from Riyue Bay, a premier surfing spot in Wanning City in southern China's Hainan Province, Tianxin has reaped the benefits of surfing's development and morphed into a surfer's paradise in recent years.

Li settled in the village in 2013. "The environment here is perfect for me. I adore living by the sea with my dog, surfing under the blue sky and white clouds every day," she said.

Over the past ten years, Li has taken part in surfing competitions and related activities, witnessing the village's remarkable evolution.

"In 2013, the village had just one path leading into it, and express delivery services were non-existent. Now, Tianxin boasts five express stations, a gym, and even a skatepark. Life is becoming increasingly convenient," Li explained.

Riyue Bay, with its high-quality seawater and comfortable water temperature, has become a world-class surfing destination suitable for year-round enjoyment. The bay is renowned for its long waves and consistent swells.

Tianxin has emerged as a preferred choice for surfers seeking accommodation and dining options. Surfing's surge in popularity since 2019 has attracted more surfers and tourists to Riyue Bay, as well as young entrepreneurs looking to start their businesses.

Tang Xin first visited Riyue Bay with friends on China's National Day in 2021. Just one month later, he decided to launch a homestay business in Tianxin.

"This village is the closest to Riyue Bay surfing base and has experienced rapid development in recent years. The construction of additional parking lots and charging stations has made it even more convenient for tourists," Tang said.

"Our rooms get fully booked up before holidays," he added.

The growing popularity of surfing has prompted hundreds of young locals to return from big cities to their hometown, seeking new opportunities.

Today, Tianxin is home to 35 homestays and 30 surfing clubs. Villagers have shifted away from fishing to make a living, opting instead to engage in surfing-related businesses.

Hu Zhigang, a 25-year-old Tianxin native, returned from Shenzhen in 2021. He now operates a surfing club that teaches beginners how to surf, and is currently outfitting a new restaurant to expand his enterprise.

"I think I've found my path. My club is thriving, and it generates 200,000 yuan (28,930 U.S. dollars) to 300,000 yuan annually," Hu said.

