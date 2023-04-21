Large wax gourds yield bumper harvest in S China's Hainan

People's Daily Online) 13:09, April 21, 2023

Photo shows workers transferring wax gourds at a vegetable production base in Shantang village, Tunchang county, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo/Lin Xiaodan)

Shantang village in Tunchang county, south China's Hainan Province, recently embraced a bumper harvest of wax gourds set to hit markets in other parts of the country.

Inside a local vegetable production base, workers were busy picking and transferring large wax gourds, and loading them on trucks.

Some of the local farmlands used to be left unattended for years and generated little income, due to factors such as villagers seeking employment elsewhere.

At the end of 2022, the village launched targeted measures based on different land conditions to develop its agriculture, such as transferring land and attracting enterprises to take over the tenancy of farmlands, which turns uncultivated land into planting bases able to yield vegetables all year round.

