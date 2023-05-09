Home>>
Rice and fish harvested together: A unique scene in China
(People's Daily App) 14:50, May 09, 2023
Rice and fish are harvested together in the fields of this rural village in South China. The fragrance of fresh rice and the aroma of fish delight the local people.
How are the fish harvested together with rice are carried home in baskets by cheerful farmers? Let's take a look.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Chen Xu)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
