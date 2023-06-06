We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 10:52, June 06, 2023

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, on Monday announced the appointment and removal of officials.

Liu Jian was appointed vice president of Xinhua News Agency.

Liu Zhiqiang was removed from the post of vice minister of justice.

Ou Wenhan will no longer serve as assistant minister of finance.

Weng Jieming will no longer serve as deputy head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

Jia Qian was removed from the post of deputy head of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

Lin Shanqing was removed from the post of deputy head of the National Energy Administration.

Zhang Tianfeng will no longer serve as deputy head of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration.

Zhang Yongli was removed from the post of deputy head of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (National Park Administration).

