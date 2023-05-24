We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 13:25, May 24, 2023

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, on Wednesday announced the appointment and removal of officials.

Li Feng was appointed deputy auditor-general of the National Audit Office.

Xie Feng was removed from the post of vice minister of foreign affairs.

