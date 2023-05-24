Home>>
China's State Council appoints, removes officials
(Xinhua) 13:25, May 24, 2023
BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, on Wednesday announced the appointment and removal of officials.
Li Feng was appointed deputy auditor-general of the National Audit Office.
Xie Feng was removed from the post of vice minister of foreign affairs.
