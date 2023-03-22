We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 11:26, March 22, 2023

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of officials on Tuesday.

Li Song was appointed China's permanent representative to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and also China's permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency, replacing Wang Qun.

Wu Jianghao was removed from the post of Assistant Foreign Minister.

