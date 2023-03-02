Home>>
China's State Council removes official
(Xinhua) 11:40, March 02, 2023
BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the removal of an official on Wednesday.
Jiao Xiaoping was removed from the posts of deputy commander of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and vice general manager of the China Xinjian Group.
