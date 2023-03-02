China's State Council removes official

Xinhua) 11:40, March 02, 2023

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the removal of an official on Wednesday.

Jiao Xiaoping was removed from the posts of deputy commander of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and vice general manager of the China Xinjian Group.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)