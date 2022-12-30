We Are China

State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 09:14, December 30, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials Thursday.

Song Tao was appointed director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, replacing Liu Jieyi.

Gao Xiang was appointed president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, replacing Shi Taifeng.

Du Jiangfeng was appointed president of Zhejiang University.

Zhang Pingwen was appointed president of Wuhan University.

