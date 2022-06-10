State Council steps up supervision to ensure workplace safety

Xinhua) 09:41, June 10, 2022

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The Work Safety Committee of China's State Council has stepped up supervision on risk-control efforts across the country to ensure workplace safety, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) told a press conference on Thursday.

The committee has completed supervision of workplace safety checks over 28 provincial-level governments and carried out spot checks in 62 municipal governments, said MEM official Wang Chongxian.

During the supervision, the committee uncovered over 2,300 problems and hidden dangers, Wang added.

The committee has dispatched 16 teams to supervise the production safety efforts in 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps since mid-April.

The MEM will summarize the problems and urge the local government to rectify the problems, Wang said.

