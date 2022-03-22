State Council appoints, removes officials
BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials Monday.
Zhang Ke was removed from the post of general auditor of the National Audit Office and was appointed deputy auditor general of the office.
Wang Xiaozhen was appointed vice president of the China Media Group, while Huang Yan was named deputy head of the National Rural Revitalization Administration.
Fu Ziying was appointed national security affairs adviser of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao Special Administrative Region, while Zheng Xincong and Yin Shuhua as the national security technical advisers of the committee.
Tang Dengjie was removed from the post of deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, and Shang Yong will no longer serve as vice minister of emergency management.
Photos
Related Stories
- State Council committee stresses economic, financial stability
- State Council decides on division of responsibilities on key tasks in government work report to facilitate stable economic performance
- State Council oversees probe into southwest China coal mine accident
- China's State Council appoints, removes officials
- China's State Council discusses draft gov't work report
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.