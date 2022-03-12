China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 10:34, March 12, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Friday announced the latest appointment and removal of officials.

Guo Tingting was appointed assistant minister of commerce, according to a statement issued by the State Council.

Kang Yi replaced Ning Jizhe as chief of the National Bureau of Statistics. Ning was also removed from his post as vice minister in charge of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Wang Linggui was appointed deputy director of the State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office. Wang was removed from the post of vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Song Zhe and Deng Zhonghua were removed from their posts as deputy directors of the State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office.

Wang Xiqin took the place of Qiu Yong as president of Tsinghua University.

Wang Yang was removed from the post of vice minister of transport, and Hu Wei from the post of deputy chief of the General Administration of Customs.

