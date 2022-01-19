State Council to oversee probe into southwest China landslide

Xinhua) 16:41, January 19, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Work Safety Committee of China's State Council will supervise the investigation into a landslide that hit Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Wednesday.

Fourteen people have been killed in the landslide, which took place at a construction site at around 7 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to the municipal government of Bijie.

A total of 17 people had been found, of whom 14 were confirmed dead while three others were sent to hospital for treatment, according to the municipal government.

Rescue work has been completed and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)