China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 09:46, October 26, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials on Monday.

Deng Li was appointed as vice minister of foreign affairs; Hua Chunying as assistant foreign minister; Lu Yingchuan as vice minister of culture and tourism; Liu Guoyong as deputy director of the General Administration of Sport of China.

Wang Jianjun was appointed as vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, replacing Yan Qingmin. You Zheng was named president of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, replacing Li Yuanyuan.

Shi Gang was removed from the post of deputy director of the Research Office of the State Council.

