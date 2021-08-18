China to build anti-infection mechanisms at medical institutions

Xinhua) 10:01, August 18, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council inter-departmental task force for COVID-19 response has decided to build mechanisms for infection prevention and control within medical institutions.

Annual assessments, spot-checks, and responsibility and accountability mechanisms should be established to prevent and control infections in medical institutions, said the task force in a statement.

The statement requires provincial health authorities to organize experts to conduct annual assessments of the infection prevention and control efforts at hospitals that are designated to treat COVID-19 patients.

The statement also requires health authorities at all levels to spot check medical institutions each month on their performance in preventing and controlling infections, and to address issues in a timely manner once they are found.

The heads of medical institutions bear the primary responsibility for guarding medical facilities against infections, said the statement, adding that they should hold special meetings on infection prevention and control at least once a month and be held accountable for infection cases if they fail to fulfill their duties.

