China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 13:41, June 19, 2021

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of officials Friday.

Qiu Qiwen was appointed vice minister of ecology and environment; Zhao Chongjiu was appointed vice minister of transport; Tan Zuojun was appointed deputy head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council; Gong Weibin was appointed provost of the National Academy of Governance.

Zhu Tianshu was removed from the post of vice minister of veterans affairs, and Sun Da was removed from the post of deputy head of National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

