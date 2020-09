BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Wednesday held a reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The reception, held a day ahead of the National Day, was attended by the Communist Party of China and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan, as well as nearly 500 guests from home and abroad.