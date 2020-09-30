Sri Lankan friendship organization celebrates China's National Day

Visitors view an exhibition of artworks created by Chinese and Sri Lankan children during an event commemorating the 71st National Day of the People's Republic of China in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sept. 28, 2020. An event has been held here to commemorate the 71st National Day of the People's Republic of China by the Sri Lanka China Society (SLCS) at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

COLOMBO, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- An event has been held here to commemorate the 71st National Day of the People's Republic of China by the Sri Lanka China Society (SLCS) at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall.

The event was attended on Monday by senior government officials including Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi, and Ambassador-designate of Sri Lanka to China Palitha Kohona, as well as Chinese Embassy officials.

Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, Hu Wei thanked the SLCS for organizing the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that Sri Lanka-China friendship organizations have played an important role in strengthening bilateral ties.

"China and Sri Lanka have been supporting and helping each other, both well containing the pandemic, and setting a great example of bilateral cooperation for the international community," Hu said.

"In the post-COVID-19 time, China is ready to work with Sri Lanka to spearhead pragmatic cooperation in various fields to bring benefits to our two peoples and to realize the common development of our two countries," he said.

Palitha Kohona thanked China for extending crucial assistance to Sri Lanka during its own fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing that the two countries stand firmly together.

SLCS President Jinith De Silva said Sri Lanka-China relations can be dated back to the ancient silk road and that China has been among the first to assist Sri Lanka in times of need.

"Sri Lanka values such friendship and Sri Lankans too have been supporting China. When the COVID-19 pandemic was reported in China, Sri Lanka's political leaders, cutting across political lines, expressed solidarity," De Silva said.

Also speaking at the event, Sirimal Abeyratne, Professor of Economics at the University of Colombo, praised China's rapid development, including success in exports and foreign direct investments, as a model for Sri Lanka.

Abeyratne said the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) provides tremendous opportunities that Sri Lanka should seize to achieve its own development.

The SLCS was founded in 1981 to strengthen Sri Lanka-China relations in economic and cultural fields.