"Flower basket" decorates Tian'anmen Square ahead of National Day holiday

(Xinhua)    08:51, September 25, 2020

Photo taken on Sept. 24, 2020 shows a "flower basket" at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. The 18-meter-tall display in the shape of a flower basket is placed at the center of Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)


(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

