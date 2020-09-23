Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
Musical concert in Beijing to mark China's National Day

(Xinhua)    19:05, September 23, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- A celebratory concert will be held at the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing to mark the upcoming National Day, which falls on Oct. 1.

Titled "I Love You, China," the musical feast will showcase a series of masterpieces, including the overture "Ode to the Red Flag," piano concerto "The Yellow River," Beethoven's "Symphony No. 5 in C Minor," as well as commissioned works on battling the COVID-19 epidemic.

Featuring renowned artist Li Biao as conductor and Tan Xiaotang on the piano, the concert will be presented by the Beijing Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Tickets for the performance are available on the official website of the NCPA.

