Tourist trips on National Day may exceed 600 million: Ctrip report

It is predicted that tourist trips during the upcoming 8-day holiday for National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival may exceed 600 million in China, according to a recent report.

Tourists visit the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing on Oct. 2, 2018. (Photo/Xinhua)

According to the "2020 national holiday travel report" released by Ctrip's Big Data Center, more than 1,500 of the scenic spots nationwide are providing free or discounted travel coupons in more than 20 provinces and cities.

More than 400 scenic spots in central China's Hubei, over 300 scenic spots in north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, 400 scenic spots in southwest China's Guizhou province, more than 130 scenic spots in north China's Shanxi, 138 scenic spots in southwest China's Yunnan, over 80 scenic spots in east China's Shandong, and more than 80 scenic spots in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region are included.

According to an analysis conducted by Ctrip experts in big data, ticket concessions are expected to significantly reduce tourists' travel costs and stimulate tourists' travel confidence.

During the seven-day National Day holiday in 2019, China saw a total of 782 million domestic tourist trips made, with the tourism industry raking in over 649.7 billion yuan (about $90 billion) in revenue from domestic tourists during the holiday.

With the recovery of the domestic tourism market, it is predicted that tourist trips during the 8-day holiday may exceed 600 million, and the recovery ratio may reach about 70 to 80 percent.

The tourism market may usher in "retaliatory consumption", especially in the fields of high-end customized group tours, car rental self-driving tours, scenic ticket reservations and theme parks.