China's State Council begins inspecting policy implementation

(Xinhua)    10:30, October 14, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Tuesday sent 14 inspection teams across the country to make sure that major policies issued by central authorities are effectively implemented.

Inspectors will focus on the implementation of policies aimed at stabilizing employment, improving people's living standards, supporting market entities, expanding domestic demand, stabilizing foreign trade and investment, and improving the business environment through further reforms in streamlining administration and delegating power.

The inspection will also focus on the rectification of problems discovered in auditing, the fishing ban in the Yangtze River basin, as well as COVID-19 prevention and control in autumn and winter.

Inspection teams will go to 14 provincial-level regions, including Beijing, Hebei, Heilongjiang, Shanghai and Jiangsu, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

