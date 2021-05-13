Video: We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 16:25, May 13, 2021

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of officials Wednesday.

Gao Yu was appointed as director of the Counsellors' Office of the State Council, replacing Wang Zhongwei.

Qin Huaijin was named deputy head of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Zhou Dechang was appointed as deputy head of the National Mine Safety Administration, replacing Li Wanjiang.

