China steps up efforts for minor protection

Xinhua) 13:38, June 09, 2021

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- A circular has been issued by the State Council to enhance the protection of juveniles in China, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The move is part of the measures to better implement China's newly revised minor protection law, said vice minister of civil affairs Gao Xiaobing, who is also executive deputy director of a State Council office established for this purpose.

The circular lists 25 crucial tasks for ensuring the protection of minors from six aspects, covering their activities when in school and online, among other areas, Gao said.

Measures have been carried out or planned related to the health, safety, guardians, and judicial protection of minors, and progress has been made, according to officials from multiple government agencies.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)