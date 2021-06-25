Home>>
China's State Council appoints, removes HKSAR officials
(Xinhua) 15:33, June 25, 2021
BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced on Friday it has decided to appoint and remove several officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, in accordance with the HKSAR Basic Law, and based on the nomination and suggestion of HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam.
Lee Ka-chiu was appointed Chief Secretary for Administration, replacing Cheung Kin-chung.
Tang Ping-keung was appointed Secretary for Security, replacing Lee Ka-chiu.
Siu Chak-yee was appointed Commissioner of Police, replacing Tang Ping-keung.
The decision was made on Wednesday.
