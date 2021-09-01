China's State Council starts inspection of policy implementation

Xinhua) 09:47, September 01, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Tuesday dispatched 16 inspection teams across the country to ensure that major policies issued by central authorities are being effectively implemented.

The priorities include the work on supporting the development of enterprises, expanding domestic demand, ensuring employment, improving people's living standards, promoting innovation-driven development and optimizing the business environment through further reforms on streamlining administration and delegating power.

Inspectors will also focus on the rectification of problems discovered in auditing, drinking-water safety in rural areas and campus security.

The inspection teams will go to 16 provincial-level regions, including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Sichuan, Hainan and the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

