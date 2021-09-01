China's State Council starts inspection of policy implementation
BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Tuesday dispatched 16 inspection teams across the country to ensure that major policies issued by central authorities are being effectively implemented.
The priorities include the work on supporting the development of enterprises, expanding domestic demand, ensuring employment, improving people's living standards, promoting innovation-driven development and optimizing the business environment through further reforms on streamlining administration and delegating power.
Inspectors will also focus on the rectification of problems discovered in auditing, drinking-water safety in rural areas and campus security.
The inspection teams will go to 16 provincial-level regions, including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Sichuan, Hainan and the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- China to build anti-infection mechanisms at medical institutions
- Chinese premier stresses policy implementation, cross-cycle adjustment
- China's State Council to investigate flood responses in central China
- State Council to oversee probe into northwest China road accident
- Liu He chairs State Council financial stability and development committee meeting, stressing continuing reforms to develop socialist market economy, pursuing high-standard opening-up
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.