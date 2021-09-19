We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 15:02, September 19, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of officials on Saturday.

Zhao Jing was appointed as deputy head of the State Taxation Administration.

Chen Zhenlin was appointed as deputy head of the China Meteorological Administration (CMA).

Yu Bing was appointed as deputy head of the National Energy Administration.

Shen Xiaonong no longer serves as deputy head of the CMA, and Zhao Gang was removed from the post of deputy head of the China National Intellectual Property Administration.

