State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 10:54, October 21, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials on Wednesday.

Li Ligong was appointed deputy head of the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence, replacing Zhang Jianhua.

