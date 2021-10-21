Home>>
State Council appoints, removes officials
(Xinhua) 10:54, October 21, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials on Wednesday.
Li Ligong was appointed deputy head of the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence, replacing Zhang Jianhua.
