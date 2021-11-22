Home>>
State Council appoints, removes officials
(Xinhua) 16:25, November 22, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials on Monday.
Zhang Guangjun was removed from the post of president of Southeast University and appointed vice minister of science and technology, replacing Huang Wei.
Gao Song was named president of Sun Yat-sen University, replacing Luo Jun.
Zhao Aiming was removed from the post of vice chairperson of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.
Peng Youdong no longer serves as deputy director of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (National Park Administration).
