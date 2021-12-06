China introduces new rules for administration of interdisciplinary courses

December 06, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Academic Degrees Committee of the State Council has put into effect, on a trial basis, new rules for the setting up and management of inter-disciplines involving university courses and research programs.

The new regulations stipulate that to institute a new interdisciplinary course, there should be an urgent yet stable need for talent with expertise in that discipline.

Besides, institutions of higher education should have a competent teaching team and solid academic foundation to launch interdisciplinary programs, according to the rules.

