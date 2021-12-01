We Are China

State Council announces appointment, removal of officials

Xinhua) 17:09, December 01, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, on Tuesday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Wang Zhiqing was appointed deputy secretary-general of the State Council, and no longer serves as vice minister of transport.

Li Wentang was named a member of the academic affairs committee of the National Academy of Governance.

Gao Yu was removed from the post of deputy secretary-general of the State Council.

