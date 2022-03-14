Home>>
State Council oversees probe into southwest China coal mine accident
BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The Work Safety Committee of China's State Council has supervised the investigation into a coal mine accident in southwest China's Guizhou Province, the Ministry of Emergency Management told a press conference on Monday.
The accident took place at about 8:40 a.m. on Feb. 25 due to the collapse of a mine shaft roof at Sanhe Shunxun coal mine in Zhenfeng County, Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, according to local authorities.
Rescue work concluded on March 6, as 14 trapped people were confirmed dead and their bodies were retrieved.
