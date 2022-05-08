We Are China

State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 14:45, May 08, 2022

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Saturday.

Zhao Chenxin was appointed deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Sheng Qiuping was appointed vice minister of commerce, replacing Wang Bingnan.

Yuan Bingzhong was appointed vice president of Xinhua News Agency.

Gong Weibin, who was removed from the post of the provost of the National Academy of Governance, replaced Li Ji as vice president of the academy.

Li Jinghui was appointed deputy head of the National Rural Revitalization Administration.

Zhang Jun was removed from the post of president of the Beijing Institute of Technology.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)