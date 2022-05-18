State Council appoints, removes officials
BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Tuesday.
Xu Chengguang was appointed vice minister of transport.
Shi Taifeng was appointed president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), replacing Xie Fuzhan.
Lin Rui was removed from the post of vice minister of public security, and Liu Wei was removed from the post of vice minister of emergency management.
Liu Guiping will no longer serve as the vice governor of the People's Bank of China, and Jiang Hui no longer serves as the CASS vice president and the head of the Institute of Contemporary China Studies.
Also, Li Ping will no longer hold the post as the head of the Science and Technology Daily, and Li Xinming was removed from the post of deputy political commissar of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.
