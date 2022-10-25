China's State Council appoints, removes officials

October 25, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, on Monday announced the appointment and removal of officials.

Dong Baotong was appointed deputy head of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and head of the National Nuclear Safety Administration. Dong no longer serves as deputy head of the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence.

Qin Haixiang was named vice minister of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

Ling Ji became vice commerce minister and deputy China international trade representative with the Ministry of Commerce, while Guo Tingting was named vice commerce minister.

Xuan Changneng was appointed deputy governor of the People's Bank of China. Xuan was removed from the post of deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Fei Dongbin was appointed head of the National Railway Administration.

Ye Min no longer serves as deputy head of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and head of the National Nuclear Safety Administration. Qian Keming no longer serves as vice commerce minister.

Wang Lujin was removed from the post of deputy auditor general of the National Audit Office.

Zhang Jiwen no longer serves as deputy head of the General Administration of Customs.

Wang Chengwen was removed from the post of deputy head of the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

