China's State Council appoints, removes officials
(Xinhua) 09:26, June 10, 2022
BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Thursday.
Xu Lin replaced Nie Chenxi as head of the National Radio and Television Administration, and no longer serves as director of the State Council Information Office.
Chen Daojiang was appointed China's permanent representative to the International Seabed Authority, replacing Tian Qi.
