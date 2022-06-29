China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 09:41, June 29, 2022

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The State Council announced the appointment and removal of officials Tuesday.

Sun Guangyu was appointed as vice minister of emergency management.

Zhen Zhanmin will no longer serve as vice president of the National Academy of Governance (NAG) and was appointed vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Yu Bin was appointed as deputy director of the Development Research Center of the State Council.

Xie Chuntao was appointed as NAG vice president (minister level), who will be in charge of daily operations, replacing Li Shulei.

Zhang Xiaoming was removed from the post of deputy director in charge of daily operations of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

