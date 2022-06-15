China's State Council appoints, removes officials

June 15, 2022

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Tuesday.

Le Yucheng was appointed deputy head of the National Radio and Television Administration and no longer serves as vice foreign minister.

Zhang Biyong was appointed president of Science and Technology Daily.

Qiu Qiwen was removed from the post of vice minister of ecology and environment, and Ren Hongbin no longer serves as deputy head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

Tang Jun was removed from the deputy head of the State Administration for Market Regulation post, while Pei Jinjia no longer serves as deputy head of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Zhao Changhua no longer holds the post as deputy head of the National Immigration Administration.

