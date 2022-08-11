We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 08:59, August 11, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials on Wednesday.

Zhang Xingwang was appointed vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs.

Huang Guo was named deputy commissioner of the National Medical Products Administration, replacing Chen Shifei.

Wang Aiwen, was removed from the post of vice minister of civil affairs.

Zhang Xu no longer serves as vice minister of culture and tourism.

Lin Wanhong was removed from the post of deputy director of the National Public Complaints and Proposals Administration.

Liu Zhenfang no longer serves as head of the National Railway Administration.

Wang Annan no longer serves as director of the Yellow River Conservancy Commission.

